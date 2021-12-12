State Street Corp Buys Shares of 57,001 MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. MIND Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 355.37% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIND Technology Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.