State Street Corp Invests $116,000 in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,275,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 301,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PRPB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

