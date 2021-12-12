State Street Corp Makes New Investment in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 483.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 75.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:NVNO opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

