State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kubient by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kubient stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Kubient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.46.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Kubient had a negative net margin of 268.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

