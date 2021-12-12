State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 21,100 Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charah Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 115.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

