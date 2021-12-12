Stealth 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,466.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,466.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011808 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

