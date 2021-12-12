Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $3,196,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $2,457,090.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
