SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:STREF opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. SThree has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

