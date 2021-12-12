Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 110.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Stitch Fix by 43.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

