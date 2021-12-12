Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 993 call options.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.94.

NOVA opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.