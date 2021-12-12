StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Acquires C$498,176.00 in Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$996,352.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00.

CVE SVI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,859. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$6.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -70.78.

SVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

