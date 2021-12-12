STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $194.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.34 million to $202.09 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

