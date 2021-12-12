STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $194.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.34 million to $202.09 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $161.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $751.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.96 million to $775.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $818.22 million, with estimates ranging from $740.39 million to $880.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.
STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Shares of STOR opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
