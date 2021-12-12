Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211,573 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the second quarter worth $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 19,901 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

