Streamr Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. Streamr has a total market cap of $97.63 million and $24.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

