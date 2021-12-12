Strs Ohio Acquires 1,183 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

REXR opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

