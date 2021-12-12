Strs Ohio Acquires 169,911 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 810.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,911 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $14,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

