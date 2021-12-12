Strs Ohio Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.