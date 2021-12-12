Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,922 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock worth $9,078,995. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

