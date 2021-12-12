Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $17,177,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.45.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $205.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.90 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

