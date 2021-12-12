Stuart A. Rose Sells 5,327 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REX stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REX. Truist upped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

