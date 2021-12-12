Stuart A. Rose Sells 5,327 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $533,925.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of REX stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $595.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REX. Truist upped their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.
About REX American Resources
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
