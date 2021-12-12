Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.15 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

