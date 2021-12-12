Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

