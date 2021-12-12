Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $278,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,536,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

