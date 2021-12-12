Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $758,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $797.89 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $795.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $810.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

