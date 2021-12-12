Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

