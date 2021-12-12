Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $125,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $682.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $683.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.84.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

