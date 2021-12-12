Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,492,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 935,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $150,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

