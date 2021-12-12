Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $141.78 Million Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $141,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in TuSimple by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,690,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,321,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,181 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.37.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

