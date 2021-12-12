Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 385,953 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $129,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 173.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 162.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

