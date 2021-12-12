Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

