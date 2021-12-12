SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $900.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $715.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $769.95.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $703.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.56. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $348.36 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

