Swingby Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Swingby has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $570,896.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,383,734 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

