Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 25,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.80 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

