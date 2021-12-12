Switcheo Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and $38,876.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,726,965,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,202,930 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

