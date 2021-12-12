Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 57.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 248,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,054. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

