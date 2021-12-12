SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,428.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 12th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $3,428.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00274658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003586 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,536,813 coins and its circulating supply is 121,811,333 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

