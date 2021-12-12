Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $362.34 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.75.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

