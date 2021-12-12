Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.