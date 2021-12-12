Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.
About Syrah Resources
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.