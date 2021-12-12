Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,964,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 178,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $102.91 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.