Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.31. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

