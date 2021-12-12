Tatro Capital LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $342.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

