Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up about 4.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $515.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

