Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $512,000 Position in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.08% of Maverix Metals worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $616.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

