Taylor Wealth Management Partners Purchases 10,107 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

