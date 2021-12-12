Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 3,840 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.75% of Willdan Group worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 106,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLDN opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $538.46 million, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

