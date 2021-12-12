Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $13.85 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.62.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

IBEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

