TCW Group Inc. Buys 57,040 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of The RMR Group worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

RMR stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

