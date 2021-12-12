TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $40.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

