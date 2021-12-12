TCW Group Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,031 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $86.09 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.96 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

