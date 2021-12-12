TCW Group Inc. Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lowered their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $50.82 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

